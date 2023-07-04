The Conway Area Healthcare Forum recognized standout health care professionals for their impact in the community.
This year’s honorees were:
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 12:49 am
Administrator of the Year – Rebekah Fincher, Conway Regional Health System. Award presented by Centennial Bank.
Community Impact Award – Thad Hardin, M.D., Banister-Lieblong Clinic. Award presented by Cintas.
Dental Professional of the Year – Sarah Clark, D.D.S., Southern Smiles Family Dentistry. Award presented by Delta Dental.
Health Care Professional of the Year – Karen Byers, Conway Human Development Center. Award presented by CARTI.
Health Promotion Specialist of the Year – Amanda Castillo, Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center. Award presented by ARcare.
Mental Health Professional of the Year – John Knott, Conway Counseling & Wellness. Award presented by Conway Behavioral Health.
Nurse of the Year – Leisa Green, Conway Regional Health System. Jacqueline Thorne, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway. Award presented by Braswell & Son.
Optical Professional of the Year – Susan DeBlack, O.D., Conway Family Eye Care. Award presented by Turbare Manufacturing.
Physician of the Year – David Naylor Jr., M.D., Banister-Lieblong Clinic. Award presented by the Conway Regional PHO.
The Conway Area Healthcare Forum was presented by Empower Healthcare Solutions. The speaker sponsor was the University of Central Arkansas. Award sponsors were ARcare, Braswell & Son, CARTI, Cintas, Conway Behavioral Health, Delta Dental, Turbare Manufacturing and Conway Regional Physician Hospital Organization.
