The Conway Area Leadership Institute has announced its new class of students for 2021.
Of the 35 members of the 2021 class, 30 different organizations and businesses from the Conway area are represented and range from banks to hospitals to nonprofit organizations.
The Conway Area Leadership Institute has an eight-month curriculum for its class members which base around Conway2025, a strategic plan which was created with cooperation from 1,400 Conway residents and focuses on seven key objectives which include education, labor, construction and creativity.
Notable organizations represented in the 2021 class include the Conway branch of the Baptist Health Medical Center, Acxiom and Conway Corporation. Participants in the class include Shenel Sandidge of Habitat for Humanity, Maria Wile of Conway Regional Health System and Kevin Thomas of the University of Central Arkansas. The Log Cabin’s own editor Jeanette Stewart is also included in the 2021 class.
To learn more about the Conway Area Leadership Institute and to see the full list of the 2021 class, visit www.conwayarkansas.org.
