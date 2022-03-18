The Conway Area Leadership Institute prepares emerging leaders to serve the Conway community. Through shared experiences and frequent interactions, participants will engage in a ten-month curriculum inspired by Conway2035.
Conway2035 is a long-range strategic plan developed with the input of more than 1,800 area residents. This plan identifies priorities that have been grouped into “People” and “Places” that contain 14 areas of concentration:
Arts, Entertainment and Culture.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Education.
Job Creation.
Poverty and Homelessness.
Public Safety.
Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Beautification.
Bicycle Paths and Trails.
Downtown Business District.
Land Use and Planning.
Parks and Recreation.
Public Transportation.
Streets, Sidewalks and Drainage.
Class participants are highly motivated individuals interested in learning more about Conway through first-hand experiences and interacting with community leaders, businesses, and organizations. Upon graduation, the Conway community will welcome a dynamic group of leaders fully equipped to take action and work toward a better Conway.
This year’s Conway Area Leadership Institute class includes 48 individuals from various businesses.
Doneshia Boyd, Acxiom.
Deepti Nikam, Acxiom.
Blaire Bledsoe, Arvest Bank.
Evelyn Landrith, Arvest Bank.
Gary Mitchell, Baptist Health Medical Center- Conway.
Erica Robichaud, Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway.
Lindsey Paxton, CareSource PASSE.
Destiny Lankford, Centennial Bank.
Rachel Scott, Central Baptist College.
Ethan Barnes, Chambers Bank.
Cami Goodell, Chambers Bank.
Darrell Yates, Conway Corporation.
Brittney Wood, Conway Human Development Center.
Krissy McCurley, Conway Regional Health System.
Jessica Smith, Conway Regional Health System.
Josh Tennant, Conway Regional Health System.
Taylor Shouse, Conway Wealth Management.
Tara Robertson, Cousins’ Office Furniture.
Morgan Lefler, Engage Management.
Joe Sexson, Ensono.
Timothy Thomas Jr., First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
Cameron Reesor, First Community Bank.
Matt Willcox, First Security Bank.
Nate Bartlett, First Service Bank.
Shawn Glenn, Gainwell Technologies.
James Tyus, Gainwell Technologies.
Tyler Bailey, H&E Equipment Services.
Amber Watkins, HD Roofing.
Dawn Bramlett, HJC CPAs & Advisors.
Jennifer Sutterfield, J&J Sutterfield LLC.
Alexander Baney, Malvern National Bank.
Maddie Hobbs, McDonald Agency.
Derrick Anderson, McGhee Insurance.
Ashlea Brown, Nabholz Corporation.
Reed Madden, NRG Insurance.
Ashley Spencer, Ott Insurance.
Jack Langston, Rogers Group.
Joel Shepard, Simmons Bank.
Tyler Goodell, Sissy’s Log Cabin.
Adam Tressner, TressCo.
Kevin Carter, University of Central Arkansas.
Cassandra McCuien-Smith, University of Central Arkansas.
Alison Taylor, University of Central Arkansas.
Melanie Watson, University of Central Arkansas.
Andrew Moore, Virco.
Jonathan Foster, Weaver-Bailey Contractors.
Datavian Bowser, Willow Event Center.
Austin DuVall, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
Tracy Kendrick, Winthrop Rockefeller Institute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.