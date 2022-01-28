The Conway Area Youth Leadership Institute (CAYLI) will begin accepting applications for the 2022-23 academic year. Applications will be available from Feb. 1 to March 1, 2022, at CAYLI.
Faulkner County students currently in the 10th and 11th grades are eligible to apply.
Founded in 1995, CAYLI is designed to develop leadership potential, broaden community awareness and provide mentoring and career exploration opportunities. There are seven monthly sessions held throughout the school year and a summer retreat. Participants will also design and conduct a community service project.
For more information, contact Shaneil Ealy, associate vice president of the UCA Division of Outreach and Community Engagement at (501) 450-5266, email youthleadership@uca.edu or visit https://uca.edu/outreach/youthleadership.
