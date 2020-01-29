Domestic violence cases are serious matters that Conway city attorneys are working diligently to combat as they hope to keep individuals from reoffending.
“I don’t want to just know what happened,” deputy attorney Charles Finkenbinder said Wednesday. “I want to know why it happened.”
Domestic violence cases do not target a specific gender or socioeconomic class.
“Domestic violence does not know a gender,” Finkenbinder said. “Men are reporting almost as much domestic violence as women are. However, women are more likely to be injured or killed as a result of domestic violence.”
Statistically one in three women (33%) and one in four men (25%) have experienced some sort of domestic violence, whether it be physical or emotional abuse.
“Think about cases not just where she goes to the hospital, but where she lives in fear. Where she feels like he’s going to do something to her,” Finkenbinder said.
While speaking to a group of Kiwanians on Wednesday, the deputy attorney said many victims are unaware they are victims of domestic abuse as he clarified the legal difference between a battery charge and an assault charge. Battery involves “a touching” or impact that causes an injury such as a bruise or broken bone while an assault can be defined as “making someone feel like they’re about to get hit,” he said.
A hefty percentage of domestic violence victims end up losing their jobs over the abuse they endure at home.
Nationwide, between 21-60% lose their jobs over domestic-violence related situations, Finkenbinder said.
“That’s a real cost we don’t always think about,” he said. “Prosecuting domestic violence [cases] as long as I have, [that number] is very real.”
In many cases, a victim works for an employer that is unwilling to let them off work to seek medical care or to spend a day in court to testify.
“She may have children … and [fear of losing her job] could keep her from saying anything,” Finkenbinder said.
The scope in the cost of domestic violence goes beyond attorney fees and lost wages.
Other problems generated by domestic violence include an increased risk for children exposed to the abuse to develop behavioral, cognitive, physical, social and psychological issues.
“It’s not just the financial cost, though. There’s a real cost to children,” the deputy attorney said. “There are cases that break your heart. To think about what some of these children have to live through and deal with on a day to day basis [is heartbreaking]. I don’t know what it’s like to watch my mother’s boyfriend punch her in the face so hard that she falls into the refrigerator unconscious. I don’t know what that’s like to a 6-year-old. But, I can imagine it.”
The childhood trauma associated with domestic abuse can’t be undone.
In many cases, children exposed to violence early on end up taking that learned behavior into other relationships.
“It causes problems children shouldn’t have,” Finkenbinder said. “They only have one childhood. We can’t give them back third grade. We can’t give them back the time when they were 7, so we try to identify early on if children are involved and are seeing this.”
Prosecutors across the state, even nationwide, often are faced with victims who do not want to cooperate with officials for various reasons. This makes taking domestic violence cases before a judge difficult, Finkenbinder said.
Victims statistically do not want to press charges against their abuser and ask that no contact orders be dismissed.
Offenders are often aware their victims will ask for cases to be dismissed, which has encouraged local officials to take a stand against domestic violence.
While many city attorneys are given limited resources to fight against domestic violence, Finkenbinder said the Conway City Attorney’s Office has created its own approach to prevent individuals from reoffending and also to keep cases from being dismissed.
“In Conway, we have a different approach,” he said. “Our approach is focused on the violence, not the victim. What I mean by that is in many jurisdictions the victim may want to dismiss the charges, she may not want the no contact order and that becomes the outcome of the case. In Conway, if someone’s a victim of domestic violence, we don’t dismiss the charges. I want to hear what she has to say and I will meet with her usually within 48 to 72 hours of the arrest.”
It can be difficult for families to stand up for a victim who is known to go back to his/her abuser, Finkenbinder said.
In many cases, the victim has lost touch with their family because of how many times they have gone back to an abusive relationship. However, the city attorney said he will work diligently to hold abusers accountable.
“She will have the right to say what she wants to in court but if he hurt her, I’m prosecuting him,” he said. “She didn’t do anything wrong. She may be forgiving, [and] she may be naive. She may have taken him back so many times that everyone’s lost count and she’s lost family members because she continues to take him back. That’s not uncommon. But, being naive and overly forgiving is not against the law. Punching a woman in the face is.”
The Conway City Attorney’s Office conducts a detailed intake in domestic cases, looking to find the root of the problem.
Officials are looking to find if an offender committed a one-time act, or features characteristics of someone who likely will reoffend when looking at treatment and punitive options.
