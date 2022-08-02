Leigh Anne Fortner, a local author and resident of Conway, has published her second book and will donate all proceeds to Our House Shelter in Little Rock.
Her second book, “Mariposa: A Tiny Seed’s Big Transformation,” is a children’s book about growth and transformation.
“The story is kind of about transformation and learning our purpose, overcoming fears and doubts in hard situations,” Fortner said.
Fortner decided to donate the proceeds from this book to Our House Shelter after having volunteered with them in the past.
“I really like their mission and how they’ve lifted others up and helped our community and helped people thrive and succeed,” she said. “I decided to go with them because they do so much and they have a children’s center and I thought that was special since I write children’s books.”
When writing her second book, Fortner was inspired by how people grow from difficult experiences despite belonging to harsh environments.
“I was inspired by thinking about how we grow in those desert seasons or situations of our lives where things may seem hard or nothing good can come from this, but we usually grow from these experiences,” Fortner said. “I was thinking about certain wildflowers that grow in the desert and I found the Mariposa Lily Wildflower and it’s a wildflower that grows in the deserts in California and Arizona.
“That flower inspired me to create this story and because Mariposa means butterfly in Spanish it also has that theme of transformation and growth.”
This is not Fortner’s first book that she has donated the proceeds from to charity.
Earnings from her first book, titled “The Light,” were donated to The CALL of Arkansas.
Fortner did not always want to be a children’s book author, having gone to school to become a speech pathologist.
“I am a speech pathologist but have been a stay-at-home mom since I had my second child in 2019. As a speech pathologist, I know how much reading with your kids is important and we read all the time,” she said. “It’s something that is important to us and as being a speech pathologist I have that knowledge of language and childhood development and I love kids and I love helping people. I think it just all came together, surprisingly, but in a great way.”
“Mariposa: A Tiny Seed’s Big Transformation” is available for purchase on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.