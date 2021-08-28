The Metroplan Board of Directors has announced that they have approved funding for Conway to continue with Phase II of the Salem Road improvement project thanks to the Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG) and Highway Improvement Program (HIP).
The Salem Road improvement project will be between Dave Ward Drive and College Avenue, and will aim to accommodate current and future traffic in addition to upgrading bicycle and pedestrian facilities in the area.
The recommended award for this project is $750,000.
“The Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and Highway Improvement Program are federal-aid transportation programs, administered by the Federal Highway Administration that provide funding for transportation improvement projects,” Metroplan Board of Directors said in a news release. “Metroplan awards funding to qualifying projects based on applications from member jurisdictions and a rigorous review process. The projects also address several safety and congestion issues at intersections, as well as new Super Shelters for several Rock Region METRO bus stops.”
Metroplan has been operating since 1955 for the counties of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline. The other awarded projects include:
Pulaski County has been awarded funding to construct 5.3 miles of the initial segment of the Southwest Trail from Baseline Road to Saline County. The Trail will seamlessly connect pedestrians and cyclists through Pulaski, Saline, and Garland Counties.
Saline County has been awarded funding to construct 2.5 miles of the initial segment of the Southwest Trail from Pulaski County to Germania Rd. The Trail will seamlessly connect pedestrians and cyclists through Pulaski, Saline, and Garland.
North Little Rock has been awarded funding to complete bicycle, pedestrian and streetscape improvements along Pike Avenue. The project will increase the safety of bicycle and pedestrian traffic along the Pike Avenue corridor from Rockwater Boulevard to 15th Street.
Bryant has been awarded funding that will allow for the completion of the final phase of the Bryant Parkway from Shobe Road to Hwy 183. The parkway will serve as an arterial in east Bryant as the city grows and roadway capacity demands increase. The project will also feature accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclist.
Benton has been awarded funding to construct 1.6 miles of the initial segment of the Southwest Trail from the Old River Bridge to downtown Benton. The Trail will seamlessly connect pedestrians and cyclists through Pulaski, Saline, and Garland.
Sherwood has been awarded funding to install a signal at the intersection of Brockington Road and Gap Creek Drive. The installation of the signal will improve the flow and safety of traffic for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians.
Lonoke has been awarded funding that will allow for the addition of a multi-use path on the Hwy 31 bridge over I-40 scheduled for replacement. The multi-use path will safely accommodate bicycle and pedestrian travel to connect north Lonoke with the southern portion of the city.
Sherwood has been awarded funding to construct the new Power Line Trail along an existing power line easement west of Brockington Road. The trail would connect schools, houses, apartments, and businesses and provide alternative transportation in east Sherwood.
Benton has been awarded funding to construct a roundabout at Congo and Shenandoah Roads. Safety and efficiency are two key concerns driving the project. A roundabout here can accommodate less restrictive vehicle movements and heavy volume while protecting motorists from dangerous collisions.
Jacksonville has been awarded funds to start construction on the realignment of West Main Street, between Fair Oaks Drive and Emma Street, to correct the dangerous S-curve currently in place. Safety is paramount for this regional arterial corridor and planning efforts will work to correct the issue.
Little Rock has been awarded funds to create a trail connection between War Memorial Park and the Children’s Library South of I-630. The trail will convert the west fork of the existing Jonesboro Dr to a pedestrian and bicycle facility, using a separated side-path over the Jonesboro Dr overpass to connect with War Memorial Park.
Shannon Hills has been awarded funds (engineering) to replace an existing bridge on Shannon Hills Drive over Otter Creek. The current bridge has a weight restriction of 9 tons.
Rock Region METRO has been awarded funds to install transit, cycling, and pedestrian “super shelters” at the highest-ridership transits stops in the Little Rock and North Little Rock area. The shelters will provide a safe, well-lit location for riders to wait on their bus to arrive.
For more information, visit Metroplan’s website at www.metroplan.org.
