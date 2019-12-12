One hundred and fifty three students across the state will be awarded a sum of $119,300 through the Arkansas Advanced Placement Computer Science A Incentive Program.
The department of education made the announcement on Wednesday, which included a list of the top ten school districts with highest amounts. Conway Public Schools was one of them at $5,250.
Officials said the program, in its second year, is meant to increase the number of qualifying scores – 3,4 or 5 – on AP computer science A exams. This year’s awards reflect tests taken during the 2018-19 school year and also show an increase from the $103,550 awarded for 2017-18.
“We are proud of our computer science program at Conway High School,” Conway communication specialist Heather Kendrick said.
She said each year, more and more students are taking advantage of the classes in both AP and non-AP areas.
“Our computer science students often participate in competitions and activities outside of the classroom as well, where they have excelled,” Kendrick said.
Included in those accomplishments is AP computer science teacher, Kim Raup, who was nominated for computer science educator of the year.
“We are thankful for this recognition and look forward to using this funding to keep moving our program forward,” Kendrick said.
ADE Secretary Johnny Key said he was “extremely proud” of the many students and educators for their hard work that brought on the awards.
“In order for students to graduate prepared for college, career, and community engagement, they must have strong computer science skills,” he said. “The increase in the award amounts, as well as ongoing student enrollment in computer science classes, reflects the commitment both students, teachers, and schools are making to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s Computer Science Initiative. Together we are leading the nation in computer science education.”
Hutchinson recently spoke about the recent 22 percent increase to computer science programs this year, bringing numbers to 9,813 students enrolled from 2018-19’s number of 8,044.
“When we first launched the computer science education initiative, we set a goal to increase the number of students who are enrolled in a computer science course to 7,500 by the 2019-2020 school year,” he said. “This year marks the end of that timeframe, and we have exceeded our goal by more than 2,000 students.
“The enthusiasm, creativity, and innovation that we have seen for computer science from our students and teachers continue to amaze me, and I’m confident that this movement will be a catalyst for continued growth in Arkansas.”
Computer Science Education Week is being recognized this week, Dec. 9-15, and the state plans to release computer science announcements throughout the week.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
