A little more than three years ago, Andrea Harris made hemp-infused dog treats in her kitchen. Now, over halfway through 2023, Harris, the 30-year old founder, owner and CEO of Hippie Hounds, a Conway-based canine hemp product manufacturer, sells her products in 10 states and has a production facility on Alford Street in Conway.
“It’s affirming for me,” Harris said in an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday, describing the success of Hippie Hounds and the impactful stories her clients have shared with her. “I’ve known the power of cannabis medicine since back when propaganda was all over the place.”
The genesis of the idea for Hippie Hounds came in 2018 while Harris was working as an emergency veterinarian assistant at Arkansas Veterinary Emergency & Specialists, a Little Rock animal hospital. After spending two months in Mahfikeng, South Africa, teaching animal technician students there, Harris returned to Arkansas to find that hemp, a cannabis plant that is of the same species of plant that marijuana is derived from, had been removed from the schedule of Controlled Substances after the passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act by the 115th U.S. Congress on Dec. 20, 2018.
After the passage of the act, Harris said the use and marketing of cannabidiol, a compound found in cannabis more commonly known as CBD, exploded for use by both humans and animals.
“In the veterinary community, we had pet parents coming in and the dogs were taking prescription medication and the CBD on top of it,” Harris said. “I wanted to start language around that,” she said adding that she wasn’t sure if all the products on the market were “created equal.”
“Veterinarians were terrified of it,” Harris said. “They didn’t want to talk about it. Cannabis was a very scary thing for them.”
Inspired by the new innovations coming out of the hemp industry in the aftermath of the plant’s removal from the Controlled Substances schedule, Harris completed a program focused on veterinary cannabis out of Colorado that taught her “how to evaluate products, contraindicated medications and dosing,” among others, she said.
“When I came out of that program, I decided that there were no products out there that I wanted to recommend to people,” Harris said. “The best way for me to handle that was to develop my own.”
Her initial goal only being to “educate [her] colleagues,” Harris quickly learned that Hippie Hounds “ended up being a really wonderful product at the same time.”
Prior to beginning develop on Hippie Hounds, Harris already had experience making dog treats. As part of fundraising her teaching trip to South Africa, Harris sold dog treats to help pay for the trip at vet clinics, dog shows and other industry events. Having already seen the success of those treats, Harris used the original non-hemp infused recipe as a “baseline,” she said.
“I went to source hemp locally here from Arkansas, so I traveled around and met a bunch of growers,” Harris said, adding that she learned a lot through the process. “From there, it’s just simple dilution. Once we were able to reach the milligram amounts we wanted in the product, that’s when we were ready to release [to customers].”
Now, Hippie Hounds sells products in 5, 10, 125, 250, 500 and 1,000 milligram amounts in both treat and liquid form for dogs and cats. Derived from hemp growers outside Arkansas today, despite its proven success years later, Harris said support from veterinarians for the product early on was “split pretty 50/50,” referencing the professionals’ hesitancy to start using hemp in the aftermath of the 2018 law.
“Obviously, I was in the field so I had people that already supported me and supported what I was up to,” Harris said. “But, I could flip [hesitant vets’] minds though once they saw what hemp did for their cases.”
The reason Hippie Hounds works for dogs is for much of the same reason why CBD works for humans, Harris said. Both dogs and humans have endocannabinoid systems that are designed “to bring the body to balance,” she said.
“That’s why you see hemp and cannabis work for a wide range of ailments,” Harris said. “The cannabis goes into the body and wherever it’s needed to help create homeostasis is where it’s going to go.”
Different receptors in the system increase in density depending on the issue the dog has. With receptors all over the body, Harris said the system is “very intricate and new-studied.”
Harris said she has heard countless stories from clients about the success of Hippie Hounds for their dogs. Uses for the product range from anxiety associated with fireworks to aggression and health issues.
With July 4 festivities just days ahead, Harris recommended pet owners who use Hippie Hounds dose to their pet’s symptoms.
“I don’t want people to feel like there’s a cap for what they can give [their pets],” Harris said, recommending users dose until their pets “are comfortable.”
One story in particular, about a dog named Truman who had a soccer ball-sized tumor on their spleen and had only been given weeks to live, touches Harris deeply.
With the tumor inoperable, Truman’s owner used Hippie Hounds to manage the dog’s pain. Four months later, Harris said she received call from Truman’s owner, saying they were still alive and their tumor had shrunk. Eight months later, Truman was still alive. Truman ended up surviving for 14 months with a good quality of life, Harris said.
“It was the most moving thing I had ever thought about,” Harris said, describing her interactions with Truman’s owner. “His quality of life was incredible thanks to our hemp products.”
Despite her rapid rise to success with Hippie Hounds, Harris said the company is still looking to expand. Hippie Hounds is preparing to move into a new production facility off Donaghey Avenue and increase their number of employees from four to eight. With an eye on expansion to all 50 states and internationally, Harris said the company is in the middle of a clinical trial in Brazil in partnership with the Federal University of Santa Maria to see if one of Hippie Hound’s products can be used in the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
Whatever is ahead, Harris is confident she is right where she is supposed to be.
“To be able to see a dog get another Christmas with its family, it’s pure joy,” Harris said. “It just tells me that this is exactly the track that I’m supposed to be on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.