A little more than three years ago, Andrea Harris made hemp-infused dog treats in her kitchen. Now, over halfway through 2023, Harris, the 30-year old founder, owner and CEO of Hippie Hounds, a Conway-based canine hemp product manufacturer, sells her products in 10 states and has a production facility on Alford Street in Conway.

“It’s affirming for me,” Harris said in an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday, describing the success of Hippie Hounds and the impactful stories her clients have shared with her. “I’ve known the power of cannabis medicine since back when propaganda was all over the place.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.