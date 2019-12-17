Members of the Conway Board of Education approved end-of-year bonuses for contracted employees during its December regular meeting last Tuesday.
“For the last several years at the December [b]oard meeting, the [b]oard has considered the distribution of bonuses for our contracted employees,” the agenda reads. “It is time to do so again.”
More than 1050 district employees voted on two options regarding how the bonus should be distributed electronically between Dec. 4-6.
Option one was to provide a bonus to all employees in the district that included an amount equal to 1.5 percent of their annual total contracted amount, which received 485 votes.
Option two was to provide a bonus to all employees in the district that included an amount equal to 1 percent of the employee’s contracted amount plus $250. That choice received 568 votes, which the board approved.
Employees who are employed by the district at the end of the December Board Meeting will receive a Christmas bonus, officials said, and standard deductions of taxes and teacher retirement will occur as in the past.
Checks to all employees will be issued by Dec. 18.
Member Diane Robinson expressed her pleasure regarding the overall vote chosen, an option which benefited employees in all salary ranges, not just those with the highest paid salaries, supported by many present.
“Our district employees are incredibly thankful for the Christmas bonus check they will receive this year,” communication specialist Heather Kendrick said. “The school board is equally thankful to be able to give this to our employees for the wonderful work they do in our district.”
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
