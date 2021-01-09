The Conway Public Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday night to vote on a COVID-19 relief resolution and review board training hours in the year of 2020, among other business.
The board is considering a resolution which would extend paid leave benefits for district staff who are out due to COVID-19. Previously, government legislation paid for staff leave, but those benefits expired on Dec. 31. The resolution up for consideration provides up to 20 days of paid leave for district staff who are out due to COVID-19 for the spring semester.
Board members will also review training hours they accrued in 2020. Bill Clements attained the most training hours in 2020 with 35. Jennifer Cunningham finished 25 hours and gained her master board member award, which marks the point a member reaches 50 hours of continuing education training. With Cunningham’s honor, all members of the school board have at least 50 hours of continuing education training.
Other board business include a review of monthly financial reports and an update on the renovation project at Sallie Cone Preschool Center.
The Jan. 12 meeting, significantly more subdued than the December meeting in which the board voted to approve the hiring of incoming superintendent Jeff Collum, will start at 6 p.m. in the Conway High School Lecture Hall.
