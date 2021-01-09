Arkansas cattle farmer Charlie Barham has been in the beef business for nearly 40 years. Now the self-proclaimed “good ol’ country boy” is the subject of a short film documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look into his sustainable and humane farming operation in Ozark, Arkansas.
Produced by Twist Creative Studio, “Tender Touch: Nurturing Ozark Cattle,” examines Barham’s life on the farm – from the early days to today – and his role as co-founder of Barham’s Ozark Beef, the family business he started with his stepson Ed Linck in the fall of 2019. The 20-minute documentary will premiere on the Barham’s Ozark Beef Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
“What began as a promotional video, naturally shifted to telling the story of this humble, hard-working farmer – Charlie Barham,” Peter Bella, Twist Creative Studio owner, said.
Tender Touch highlights a farming technique not commonly seen. The cattle in the Barham’s Ozark Beef program receive a steady diet of sweet potatoes, in addition to the more commonly used grain and improved pasture. The film also showcases the unique relationship between Charlie and Ed, who started their family business after Ed introduced the idea of creating a farm-to-table business model.
“Being able to work with Charlie on a daily basis is special for me,” Linck said. “I get to witness his love for cattle farming and his consistent work ethic. I also value that Charlie is producing a product that brings friends and families together around the dinner table for memorable experiences.”
The release of Twist Creative Studio’s short film documentary “Tender Touch: Nurturing Ozark Cattle” is scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021, on the Facebook page of Barham’s Ozark Beef – @beefsnobs. The showing is open to the public. The film will be available on the Barham’s Ozark Beef website following the live premiere.
