The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education is set to meet on Friday to work on the search for a candidate to fill the board’s vacant Zone 5 position, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Wednesday.
Friday’s meeting will start at 1 p.m. in the district’s Administration Building. Members are expected to enter into executive session shortly after calling the meeting to order.
The decision to call a meeting for Friday is in line with discussions at last week’s board work session. Board members agreed to set up a meeting for Friday to consider the board’s list of candidates who expressed interest in filling the open Zone 5 position. A questionnaire was sent out to candidates earlier this week for the board to consider for Friday’s meeting.
After Friday’s meeting, per discussions at last week’s work session, board members might decide to interview a list of final candidates for the position at Tuesday, Oct. 11’s regular board meeting. A decision on who will ultimately fill the Zone 5 position is expected then.
The Zone 5 position on the CPSD board is open after former board member and Vice President Scott Champlin stepped down last month to spend more time focusing on his family and business, per previous reporting in the Log Cabin. Champlin, whose term was set to expire in 2024, had been on the board since 2014.
The candidate ultimately chosen to finish Champlin’s term will only serve on the board until the May 2023 School Board Elections. At that point, a special election will be called for the community to select a replacement for Champlin. That replacement will run out Champlin’s term through May 2024. Another election to select a Zone 5 member to run a full school board seat term will be selected then.
An agenda for the Oct. 11 board meeting is expected to be released in the next couple of days. That meeting will start at 6 p.m. as usual in CPSD’s Administration Building.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
