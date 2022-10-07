The Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education is set to meet on Friday to work on the search for a candidate to fill the board’s vacant Zone 5 position, per an agenda provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by CPSD on Wednesday.

Friday’s meeting will start at 1 p.m. in the district’s Administration Building. Members are expected to enter into executive session shortly after calling the meeting to order.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.