The Conway unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will meet at Conway Municipal Airport on Saturday morning to complete orientation rides for the unit’s nine cadets, squadron leaders told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview.

The CAP, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force that started in 1941 and has about 60,000 members and 24,000 cadets nationwide, restarted its Conway unit, the 94th Composite Squadron, in July. Run entirely by volunteers, the squadron is much like the ROTC of the Air Force, providing an introduction to flying, emergency services and community service opportunities for local youth.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.