The Conway unit of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will meet at Conway Municipal Airport on Saturday morning to complete orientation rides for the unit’s nine cadets, squadron leaders told the Log Cabin Democrat in an interview.
The CAP, an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force that started in 1941 and has about 60,000 members and 24,000 cadets nationwide, restarted its Conway unit, the 94th Composite Squadron, in July. Run entirely by volunteers, the squadron is much like the ROTC of the Air Force, providing an introduction to flying, emergency services and community service opportunities for local youth.
Saturday’s orientation flights, known as o-rides, will introduce the cadets to the fundamentals of flying as many will be having their first flights, the squadron said. Also, cadets will have the opportunity to control the plane in the air under the supervision of an instructor.
CAP cadets have a variety of opportunities after joining the squadron. Cadets and members assist in emergency service response when needed, including search and rescue and disaster relief, the squadron said. With a focus on leadership, character development education, community service and physical fitness, the CAP provides outlets for cadets to fly in a variety of planes, obtain academic scholarships and meet other cadets from across the country.
To join the 94th Composite Squadron, prospective cadets must be aged 12-18. People interested in joining or getting involved with the Civil Air Patrol can attend one of the squadron’s weekly meetings, held every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Municipal Airport.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
