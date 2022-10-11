All law enforcement agencies in Faulkner County partnered to have a blood drive and family-friendly event during the national Faith & Blue weekend.
All law enforcement agencies in Faulkner County partnered to have a blood drive and family-friendly event during the national Faith & Blue weekend.
The event drew in dozens of blood donors Sunday at the University of Central Arkansas campus.
Families enjoyed free hot dogs grilled by law enforcement on the Centennial Bank grill, chips, cookies and drinks while playing games such as baggo, 9 Square in the Air and ladderball.
A DJ provided music throughout the afternoon event. Officers had stuffed animals on hand for children to pick out for free.
All blood donors received a T-shirt and ticket for free entry in the Little Rock Zoo.
Faith & Blue is a national initiative that was launched in 2020 in a “collaborative effort to build bridges and break biases,” according to organizers of the national event.
“Faith & Blue was launched to facilitate safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly enabling local partnerships among law enforcement professionals, residents, businesses and community groups through the connections of local faith-based organizations,” the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the Department of Justice said on its website.
For more information about the national initiative, visit https://faithandblue.org.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
