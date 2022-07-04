Hundreds of people of all ages played beach volleyball, danced to live music, ate fare from local food trucks and watched a spectacular fireworks show at the 2022 Freedom Fest on Sunday at Lake Beaverfork Park.
City Church started the event in 2015 at Laurel Park with a small crowd and some fireworks. Now, the city of Conway partners with City Church, along with several local sponsors, each year to bring a community event that includes food trucks, area musicians, face painters and a fireworks show that lasts around half hour and draws a crowd of more than a thousand people.
Although the public swim beach at Lake Beaverfork was closed due to elevated levels of E. Coli, there were plenty of activities to keep attendees occupied before the main event — fireworks over the lake set to music. Andy’s Frozen Custard gave out free frozen treats to keep everyone cool.
This year’s live music was provided by 90s tribute band Dial Up, who performed crowd favorites from artists such as Backstreet Boys, Shania Twain, Dr. Dre and Vanilla Ice. Dozens of people danced in front of the stage while members of Dial Up threw free koozies into the audience.
Residents sprawled out across the park on blankets and lawn chairs before trekking to food truck row to sample treats from Wade’s BBQ, The Magic Food Bus, Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling, Kona Ice, Nach’yo Nachos, Henry’s Happy Dog, Demure Coffee, taco Local, Bragg’s Big Bites, Smokeez BBQ and Las Delicias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.