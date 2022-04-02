The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce presented multiple awards at its annual meeting Wednesday to celebrate the accomplishments of local leaders and what they’ve done for the community.
Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker was awarded the Guy W. Murphy Distinguished Service award, which is considered the chamber’s highest form of recognition that was established in 1957 to recognize an individual or group who has shown an active leadership role to help better the Conway community.
“I’m humbled,” Judge Baker said. “I am so appreciative. I have so much gratitude to join the list of people of Conway that help make a difference. It’s the finest award I’ve ever received. I don’t know when I’ve been this excited.”
Linda Linn, who won this award 22 years ago, said that this is a well-deserved honor for Judge Baker.
“I can’t think of any person who deserves the Distinguished Service award more than Jim Baker,” she said. “Jim has been our friend for over 50 years and loves Conway and Faulkner County. When there’s a problem, Jim works tirelessly to help solve it.”
Judge Baker received this award for his investments in Faulkner County’s infrastructure. He spearheaded more than 450 infrastructure projects which have resulted in all but 20 miles of the county’s roads being hard-surfaced and 25 major bridges being built or repaired.
“As you travel the roads in Faulkner County, you see the huge improvements he has made in our infrastructure,” Linn said. “Jim also realizes that the residents of Conway are county taxpayers and has made improvements to roads in our city limits.”
The Lloyd Westbrook Good Neighbor award, which is given to someone who goes beyond the call of duty to help others and demonstrates outstanding public service in Conway, was awarded to the late Dorothy “Dot” Welch.
Welch unexpectedly passed away in December, but was honored with the award due to her accomplishments, including the launch of the largest fundraising effort in Conway Regional’s history.
“She cared deeply about the health and well being of Conway,” Kim Williams, Conway Downtown Partnership executive, said. “She shared experiences she had in downtown Indianapolis, which had a great impact on her life. She sought to bring some of those same type experiences to Conway. She was always actively trying to foster positive changes to her adopted hometown of Conway.”
Francisco Yanez, the entrepreneur behind the Las Delicias ice cream shop and FYI Taxes and Insurance, received the Business Executive of the Year award. This award is given to an owner, executive or president of a business who has shown outstanding work in maintaining an enriched business climate and enhancing the quality of life in the Conway area.
Yanez has co-founded multiple nonprofit organizations including Opportunity Matters, which helps close the gaps to obtain financing for housing for the Hispanic community; and Paloma Community Services, which helps bring Hispanic culture to Conway through events as well as providing scholarships for Hispanic students.
Jennifer Mouser, human resource director for Salter Construction, was named the Young Business Leader of the Year, which is awarded to community business leaders under the age of 40 who have created a more vibrant business and social environment of all citizens of Conway.
Sissy’s Log Cabin was named the Outstanding Retailer of the year for its deception in providing exceptional service for its customers. The fine jewelry store opened its doors in Conway for its fifth location in the fall of 2019, and became the only retailer in the state of Arkansas to feature the prestigious Breitling watch line.
The Outstanding Large Employer award was given to the Nabholz Corporation for its contribution of several million dollars to Conway charities and community organizations that have helped enrich the lives of those in the city.
Century 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group, the first Black-owned, full-service real estate company in the state, was awarded the Outstanding Small Business award for its assistance in the city of Conway’s successful implementation of the Community Development Block Grant program that helped low-income individuals become homeowners.
The Outstanding Non-Profit award was given to the Children’s Advocacy Alliance for its work in helping children throughout the community.
Cross Creek Sandwich Shop received the Outstanding Hospitality award for its warm and friendly environment. The sandwich shop has supported many local nonprofits, startups, events, fundraisers and church dinners throughout Conway, “helping to nurture people throughout the community just as they do guests in their restaurant,” the chamber said.
The theme of this year’s annual meeting was The Real World. The program included skits spoofing reality TV shows – Big Brother, Amazing Race, The Bachelorette, Real Housewives – that featured local leaders as the cast.
The Big Brother skit highlighted Conway’s economic growth, asking the “houseguests” to answer “more” or “less” to questions about new jobs, residential construction, restaurant sales and overall retail sales.
As “houseguests” were eliminated, attendees learned that new and existing businesses in Conway have created 1,718 new jobs since 2019. The average salary of those new jobs is $63,450.
Guests also learned 2021 was the best year for single-family home permits in the city since 2005 with 408 permits given last year, which was 50 more than in 2020.
Restaurant sales and overall retail sales figures garnered the biggest response from the audience. In 2021, Conway restaurants did more than $235.8 million in sales, an increase of $45 million from the previous year.
Overall retail sales in Conway in 2021 reached $1.88 billion – $250 million more than 2020 and $500 million more than 2019.
The skit also reminded attendees they can view this information and more details about the economic landscape of Conway at pulseofconway.com.
Steuart L. Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group, which invests in real estate, hospitality and other businesses in northwest Arkansas, was the guest speaker for the crowd of around 1,200 people at the University of Central Arkansas HPER Center on Wednesday.
Skits from the program are available to watch on the Chamber’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p824_-YpRE.
