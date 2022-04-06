The Conway High School Chess team placed third at the Arkansas State Chess Championship on Saturday at Little Rock Central High School against 16 other teams.
The Conway team qualified for the state championship after winning the regional tournament in Eureka Springs last month.
“The players played as individuals, but the top four players contributed to the team’s overall score,” Darcy Caplan, CHS chess coach, said. “I had no expectations at the regional tournament other than gaining valuable playing experience and having fun. What a boon to be the first place winners.”
Against many teams with a legacy of great chess teams and coaches, the CHS team heard rumors that they were being viewed as one of the top contenders at the tournament.
“We were just hoping to do our best and see what happened,” Caplan said.
The team went into the final round in fourth place and Caplan said that they could only win third if every player on the Conway team did well against their opponents.
“We had one player who had lost his first rounds, who was struggling, coming to grips with the losses, which was very out of character for him,” Caplan said, “but he was the winning last match in the final round that secured our trophy. It was nail-bitingly stressful to wait out that last, long game, but we did it.”
The team agreed that this player was the MVP of the tournament for Conway.
“It was heartwarming to see such support and camaraderie,” Caplan said. “They're good kids. They are happy with their third place win, but essentially, their success has inspired them to do even better next year.”
The team had had a difficult past year and half after having doing virtual online chess due to COVID-19 canceling classes that on top of icy weather severely curtailed their practice.
“We were all very excited about getting to attend a live tournament at all,” Caplan said. “Many of the team players come to our zero period, which allows them to play for about 40 minutes before school starts each day. We have lots of players, though, that are so involved in the myriad activities our high school offers that they don't get to play together much at all.”
With the successful season already behind them, the CHS Chess team is already looking to the next season.
“I’m excited to see how our players develop their skills and can't wait to have the formidable freshman players join our high school team as sophomores next year,” Caplan said. “One freshman player, Alex Windsor, has already played with our team and was integral in helping secure our regional tournament win this year. We are also hoping to go to more tournaments to get a bit more exposure and experience.”
The team is also planning to host its second annual community chess clinic at the Faulkner County Library on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where chess teams from all over the district will be able to play any person interested in learning how to play chess. The event is open to the public.
“Little did I imagine, when I took this coach position at the behest of my chess-playing son three years ago, that I would find the role so fulfilling,” Caplan said. “I’m a grateful member of our team who gets to see some awesome kids really shine.”
