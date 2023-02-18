Conway Christian School hosted a Grandparents Day program in its new Upper School Auditorium on Friday.
Nearly 400 students from the Lower School campus performed songs in the program for their parents and grandparents in the audience.
Pre-kindergarten through first-grade students performed in the first program of the day that began at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., second-grade through sixth-graders performed in the second program.
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat following Friday’s first performance, Conway Christian President Jason Carson said Grandparents Day is one of the school’s “marquee events every year.”
“Grandparents are the cornerstone of any family,” Carson said. “[Having] grandparents come on campus is really awesome for them to see what their grandkids are able to do [and] see the investment that their kids are making in private Christian education.”
Carson added that the program shows how successful Conway Christian is in achieving its mission.
“The more family we can get on campus, it signals the strength of our school because there are generations of people involved with Conway Christian School from grandparents to parents to kids,” he said.
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, Conway Christian built the new Upper School Auditorium as part of an expansion that began in the summer of 2021. Opened to begin the 2022-2023 school year, the expansion included a two-story addition to the private school’s campus.
In an interview with the Log Cabin in June 2021, Carson said the expansion would allow the school to increase its enrollment by 200 students and alleviate stress on the campus’s gym, which previously had to host sports events as well as choir and band concerts and drama performances.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
