A pair of clubs at Conway Christian Schools recently elected their leadership teams for the school year, school officials told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The Conway Christian Drama Club elected Anne Pratt, Dylan Ussery, Makenna Jones, Cooper Ellis and Payton Lentz, the club’s faculty adviser Laura Shelton said.
Shelton is also the adviser for the school’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club.
The CCS chapter of FBLA elected its officers of the year as well – Cooper Ellis, Makenna Jones, Madison Sample, Madeleine Tanguay and Samuel Shelton.
CCS started the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 4.
For more information, visit https://www.conway christianschool.org.
