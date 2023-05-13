Conway Christian Preschool builds school garden

The Conway Tractor Supply Store has partnered with Conway Christian Preschool to help the private Christian school build a school garden, the rural lifestyle retailer announced in a news release last month.
The store, located on Sanders Road, gave the preschool a starter kit to help establish the garden. Conway Christian Preschool Director Mindy Cochran told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that the school is very thankful to Conway Tractor Supply for donating the starter kit.
“We are so very grateful to Tractor Supply for their very generous donation to Conway Christian Preschool,” Cochran said. “Their generous gift is going to allow our students the opportunity for hands on fun while learning all about work ethic and being respectful of God’s creation. We are just thrilled for our students and thankful to Tractor Supply.”
Students at the preschool will use the garden as a way to “use their hands and minds in a way that’s not typically available in a traditional classroom setting,” Conway Tractor Supply Manager Mitchell Brents said, per the news release.
“We are excited to educate students about the origin of their food while encouraging them to continue exploring how the world around them works,” Brents said.
Conway Tractor Supply is looking to partner with other schools, the news release read. Schools interested in the garden partnership can visit or contact the store at 501-764-4900.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
