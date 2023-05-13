Conway Christian Preschool builds school garden

Conway Christian preschoolers pose for a photo with Conway Tractor Supply Manager Mitchell Brents.

 Submitted photo

The Conway Tractor Supply Store has partnered with Conway Christian Preschool to help the private Christian school build a school garden, the rural lifestyle retailer announced in a news release last month.

The store, located on Sanders Road, gave the preschool a starter kit to help establish the garden. Conway Christian Preschool Director Mindy Cochran told the Log Cabin Democrat on Thursday that the school is very thankful to Conway Tractor Supply for donating the starter kit.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

