Conway Christian (CCS) students will report to classes virtually on Friday, the private school announced on Tuesday in a statement posted to its website. The pivot to a single day of virtual instruction for K-12th grade students at both of Conway Christian’s campuses will allow all the school’s faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Conway Christian’s pivot to virtual learning on Feb. 5 is similar to an announcement made late last week by the Conway Public School District (CPSD). In a statement provided to the Log Cabin, Heather Kendrick, a spokesman for CPSD, said the decision to hold classes virtually on Friday was made as part of discussions between Faulkner County schools, the city of Conway and local vaccine providers to push to finish vaccinating area school staff.
Friday’s virtual learning day will not include CCS pre-kindergarten students and all school activities scheduled for Friday afternoon and evening, including athletics practices and games, will go ahead as scheduled. Despite the virtual learning day, parents who have their children enrolled in extended care will have the service available to them from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
