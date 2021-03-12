Conway Christian School will hold a parent town hall meeting on March 16, the private school announced in a weekly update released to its website on Monday.
The meeting, hosted by Conway Christian President and CEO Jason Carson, will cover a variety of topics, including the school’s ongoing capital campaign and building project which will expand the school’s facilities to better house its high school. Additionally, Carson will talk to parents about Conway Christian’s role in the American education system “as it relates to issues facing America now and into the future,” per the press release.
The town hall meeting will begin in the school’s gymnasium at 6 p.m. and will allow for in-person and virtual attendance. If parents choose to attend the meeting in person, masks and social distancing will be required. Next week, Conway Christian will release a link that parents can use to access Tuesday night’s meeting virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.