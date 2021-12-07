The annual Conway Christmas Parade is returning this month after its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to public support and donations from multiple local organizations.
The parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 6 p.m. However, in the event of rain, the parade will be rescheduled for the following Saturday, Dec. 18.
“We’re really excited to get the parade back,” David Meyskens, the co-chair of the parade, said. “There were a few hiccups but with everything great, you’ve got to have a few hiccups.”
The parade put up a poll on Facebook for the public to vote between two different themes for the parade which were “Make a Joyful Noise: The Music of Christmas” and “Christmas Mischief: The Elf On The Shelf.” By a vote of 33 to 12, Christmas Mischief was the winner of the poll.
“When we thought of this one I googled it and it hasn’t been a parade theme anywhere else,” Deidra Gardner-Porter, the chair of the parade, said. “There are so many fun ideas on Pinterest that would make awesome floats.”
The Grand Marshall of the parade this year will be Judge Troy Braswell, who was selected by Gardner-Porter.
“This was not a political decision,” Gardner-Porter said. “I have seen the work Judge Braswell has done with at-risk youth in the county and I wanted to recognize that.”
Those that wish to enter a float in the parade can fill out a form on the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce (COC) website and email the completed form to conway archristmasparade@gmail.com.
“The COC cannot take the entry fees so we have set up a CashApp account for entry fees and donations,” Porter said. “Send your fees and donations to $Conway ARChristmas. Please put your name or the name of your organization in the memo line.”
The Parade will also be taking donations for Toys for Tots on Saturday, and those who wish to donate can stop by the Conway Police Department where a booth will be set up.
The entry fee is $10 per entry and those who enter in the parade will need to arrive by 4 p.m. on the day of the parade behind Conway Police Department. Entry forms will be accepted until the day of the parade.
Fountaine Bleau Apartment Homes is the parade’s gold sponsor while Salty Dog Trucking is its silver sponsor.
“Lets see if we can blow the roof off with the people that show up,” Meyskens said.
