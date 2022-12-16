Conway Christmas Parade returns for the holidays

The route for the 2022 Conway Christmas Parade.

 Submitted map

The annual Conway Christmas Parade is back again this year on Saturday to bring festival floats and other goodies to the citizens of Conway and the surrounding areas.

The theme for the parade is “Home for the Holidays,” a theme that Parade Director David Meyskens said signifies a return to normal.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.