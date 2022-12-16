Conway Christmas Parade returns for the holidays

The annual Conway Christmas Parade is back again this year on Saturday to bring festival floats and other goodies to the citizens of Conway and the surrounding areas.
The theme for the parade is “Home for the Holidays,” a theme that Parade Director David Meyskens said signifies a return to normal.
“We came up with the theme because after two years of no one being home because of COVID, we thought families are finally able to be [together] again,” Meyskens said. “‘Home for the Holidays’ just kind of fits now that the pandemic is over for the most part. For two years, no one really got to go home and be with [their] families.”
The parade starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday on Deer Street behind the Conway Police Department and will run down Front Street until it reaches Mill Street. Those who are participating in the event should start lining up their floats around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The Grand Marshalls for the 2022 Christmas Parade are Meishel and Lawrence Ryan. Trophies will be handed out to the winners of the four different categories in the parade. After the parade fees are paid, all proceeds from the event will go toward the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program that covers Faulkner County.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
