CPSD class achieves food safety certification

Conway Public School (CPSD) teacher Leslee Tell’s Culinary Arts Class obtained the ServSafe Certification for Food Safety, CPSD announced last week. 77 students obtained the certification in the class, and one student, 11th grader William Anthony, earned a perfect score on his certification. In recognition of his accomplishment, Anthony received a certificate of achievement and a goodie basket from Chick-fil-A.

 Submitted photo

