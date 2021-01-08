Education institutions in the city of colleges are preparing to return to class in the weeks ahead amid concerns of another surge in COVID-19 cases following the schools’ holiday periods. All three colleges in the city will be open for in-person classes, but school leaderships are announcing additional precautions to ensure the health of students, staff and other campus personnel.
Central Baptist College (CBC)
CBC will follow the same coronavirus procedures as it did in the fall semester when classes begin on Jan. 14, including daily self-screening, COVID-19 testing at the Student Health Clinic, face mask directives and social distancing on campus and in classrooms.
“We have not altered plans for the spring semester,” CBC spokesman Sancy Faulk said. “We did make many modifications for the fall, and we are just continuing those.”
As noted in CBC’s most recent COVID-19 update, which was released on Jan. 4, three students and staff are currently in isolation and have tested positive for the coronavirus, while an additional four are currently in quarantine after possible exposure.
Hendrix College
Hendrix, the only one of Conway’s colleges to remain virtual throughout the fall semester, will reopen to students for in-person classes on Jan. 19. In a plan published to the college’s website, Hendrix highlighted the procedures it has been working on, including a face mask directive, social distancing in student spaces and in classrooms and a limit on group sizes on campus. Groups of 50 or more people will not be permitted on campus.
Additionally, when all students return to campus, whether they live on or off campus, they will be tested for the coronavirus in partnership with Conway Regional Health System. Students have also been offered the option of a single-bedroom housing plan.
University of Central Arkansas (UCA)
UCA, also starting on Jan. 19, will have similar policies in place as the other two colleges, including face mask directives, COVID-19 testing partnerships with Conway Regional. UCA noted it still plans to have a spring break for students.
“All of the safety protocols and mitigation strategies we used last semester seemed to be effective in keeping our numbers low, so we are planning to stick to the plans we put in place for the fall,” UCA spokesman Amanda Hoelzeman said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
