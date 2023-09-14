Conway Community Center groundbreaking set for Sept. 26

In February 2022, Conway residents voted in a special election for the city to build a community center that included an indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, volleyball and pickleball courts.

 Submitted rendering

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry announced Tuesday at the Conway City Council meeting that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Conway Community Center will be held on Sept. 26.

The ceremony will be held at the future community center location at 250 Corporate Drive and Castleberry said the only way the ceremony will be postponed is if the weather prevents it from happening.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

