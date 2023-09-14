Conway Community Center groundbreaking set for Sept. 26

Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry announced Tuesday at the Conway City Council meeting that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Conway Community Center will be held on Sept. 26.
The ceremony will be held at the future community center location at 250 Corporate Drive and Castleberry said the only way the ceremony will be postponed is if the weather prevents it from happening.
“It’s been a long process,” Castleberry said. “A lot of folks have put a lot of hours into this, both public and private. We appreciate everything that has taken place.”
Shortly after the completion of the groundbreaking ceremony, equipment will be moving in to begin construction on the center.
In February 2022, Conway residents voted in a special election for the city to build a community center that included an indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, volleyball and pickleball courts. The measure passed with overwhelming support – about 81 percent of people who voted in the election voted in favor it.
The Conway Community Center will be located in a former Acxiom building in the Central Landing area and will feature concessions, two to four party rooms, two multipurpose rooms, parks and recreation offices and a community lounge.
The indoor aquatic center will include an eight-lane, 25-yard competition pool that has a four-foot shallow end and a 12-foot deep end.
The indoor pool will be beneficial for competition swim meets, as well as recreational swimming, with the inclusion of an electronic timing system, score board, removable diving boards and 250 spectator seats on the second level of the facility.
The indoor aquatic center will also include a 1,134-square-foot shallow water leisure/instructional pool that will be valuable for activities for young children.
The outdoor aquatic area will include a 6,223-square-foot multi-purpose leisure pool that will feature an elevated aquatic play stature, various spray and play features, a wet deck and a modular climbing wall.
There will also be a 6,835-square-foot lazy river that includes a vortex pool, a plunge pool, a water slide complex and infrastructure for future waterslide expansion.
The outdoor pool is a “completely fenced and controlled space” according to representatives with Hastings Architecture and will have an indoor and outdoor entrance.
At a special city council meeting in April, aldermen were told the city is expected to take over the facility in early May 2025.
Jordan Woodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
