The Conway Public Schools School Board confirmed Jeff Collum as the district’s new superintendent Tuesday night in their December Board of Education meeting.
Collum, current superintendent of the Hallsville, Texas Independent School District, is replacing longtime Conway Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Murry, who announced his pending retirement last June.
Before his current post, Collum worked as the superintendent of the Benton School District for four years until 2016.
The hiring of Collum ends a five-month search by Conway Public Schools to find Murry’s successor. The district hired McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment firm, to find and vet candidates.
For more on the new superintendent and additional news from Tuesday night’s meeting, read Thursday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
