The Conway City Council will discuss the creation of a new position within the Parks and Recreation Department for a director of the new community center Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Back in February, Conway residents voted in a special election for the city to build a community center that included an indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, volleyball and pickleball courts. The measure passed with overwhelming support – about 81 percent of people who voted in the election voted in favor it. Currently, the community center is in its “schematic design phase” of construction.
City officials believe it needs a Community Center director would help assist in this phase of construction. If approved Tuesday, the position would offer a salary of $65,000-$85,000 a year.
The council will also discuss the creation of a volunteer victim services coordinator position within the City Attorney’s Office.
This position will be an unpaid, volunteer position that will help provide assistance to victims of crime, including victims of domestic violence.
“The City Attorney’s Office can expand its ability to provide assistance to crime victims without any increase in funding through the utilization of unpaid volunteers,” the ordinance reads in part.
Aldermen will also discuss the creation of a new childcare facility in Conway.
The new child care center will be with Goddard Schools, an early childhood education provider for infants through Pre-K-aged kids that includes some enrichment programs for kindergarten-aged children as well.
The request was approved by the Conway Planning Commission last week and will now go before the city council for final approval.
The request includes the following conditions:
Operating hours are limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All proposed site improvements shall be subject to development standards as outlined in Article 1101 of the Conway Zoning Code, unless otherwise noted in permit conditions.
Driveway to align with the shared property line to the north and will be required to provide shared access with the proposed out-parcel.
Parking layout will require revisions and will be addressed during the development review process.
The property shall be platted in accordance with the Conway Subdivision Ordinance prior to the issuance of building permits.
Decorative fencing or decorative vinyl-coated chain link fencing required. Any new fencing shall comply with Article 1101, Development Review Standards, of the Zoning Code. Fencing type and placement shall be approved by Planning Staff prior to installation.
All signage shall be permitted and installed in accordance with Article 1301 of the Conway Zoning Code (Sign Ordinance).
Upon development review approval, any expansions or additions to the structure or outdoor play area as well as any changes to the use shall require an amended or new conditional use permit.
The conditional use shall automatically expire if the approved use ceases for more than 18 consecutive months.
The conditional use shall become null and void if construction for the site is not commenced within 18 months of approval.
The council will also discuss:
An ordinance accepting the annexation of about 6.7 acres at the Grand View Heights Subdivision.
An ordinance approving of funds for a vendor to install an artificial turf system for nine fields at the Conway Station Park.
An ordinance accepting the lowest of three bids for the installation of adaptive signal control technology for Oak Street.
A resolution expressing the City of Conway’s support of Metroplan’s application for the Safe Street and Roads For All Grant.
