The Conway City Council will discuss the creation of a new position within the Parks and Recreation Department for a director of the new community center Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

Back in February, Conway residents voted in a special election for the city to build a community center that included an indoor/outdoor pool, fitness center, volleyball and pickleball courts. The measure passed with overwhelming support – about 81 percent of people who voted in the election voted in favor it. Currently, the community center is in its “schematic design phase” of construction.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

