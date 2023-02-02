Conway Corp is accepting nominations for board membership, the utility provider announced in a news release on Wednesday. The Conway Corp Board of Directors elects one director annually to serve a seven-year term. Nominees are being accepted for the term to begin May 8, 2023.
Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer on 650 Locust St. in Conway, on or before March 8, 2023. Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information:
