Conway Corporation is accepting nominations for board membership. The Conway Corp Board of Directors elects one director annually to serve a seven-year term. Nominees are being accepted for the term to begin May 8, 2020.
Nominations will be accepted at the office of the Chief Executive Officer, 650 Locust St., Conway, Arkansas 72034, on or before March 8, 2020.
Nominations should be submitted in writing and include the following information:
Name and address of person making nomination.
Name and address of nominee.
Personal background information, qualifications, and the reason(s) the nominee wishes to be considered.
Signatures of nominator and nominee, if different.
Nominees must be a Conway resident willing to serve the community without compensation, philosophically in tune with municipal ownership of utility systems, free of conflicts of interest and firmly established in Conway.
Information included in all applications will become public information.
