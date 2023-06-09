Matthew Stephens has earned his Broadband Premises Expert and Telecom Installer Technician 3 certifications through the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE).
He was promoted to Telecom Installer Technician 3 with the Conway Corp cable department. Stephens joined the company in 2020 as an Installer Trainee.
