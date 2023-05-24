Conway Corp has announced promotions for six cable department employees following their completion of certifications from the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE):
Jonathan Booth and Jason Fleming have been promoted to Telecom maintenance technician 4. Booth joined Conway Corp in 2010 as a service technician and Fleming has been with the company since 2012 when he was hired as an installer trainee.
Lane McNew has been promoted to Telecom installer technician 3. McNew was hired as a Telecom installer trainee in 2020.
Reggie Greene and Andrew Mitchell have been promoted to Telecom construction technician 1. Both were hired in 2022 as a Telecom construction technician trainee.
Jacob Mooningham has been promoted to Telecom installer technician 1. He was hired in 2022 as a Telecom installer trainee.
SCTE is a non-profit professional association for the advancement of technology, standards and workforce education related to cable telecommunications engineering. SCTE Certification is based on in-depth testing and ongoing professional development maintenance through continuing technical education requirements.
