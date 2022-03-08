Conway Corp Water Systems Foreman Marty Pratt and Utility Worker Apprentice Logan Palmer have successfully completed the Pipeline Assessment Certification Program, Manhole Assessment Certification Program and Lateral Assessment Certification Program from the National Association of Sewer Service Companies (NASSCO).
NASSCO is the industry source for trenchless technology education, resources and advocacy and exists to ensure the health of communities’ underground infrastructure.
Pratt joined Conway Corp in 2000 as a utility worker apprentice and was recently promoted to his current role.
Palmer joined the company in February 2021 as a utility worker apprentice.
