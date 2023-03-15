Conway Corp recently announced the promotion of electric department employees Blake Henderson and Kolt Weatherley to apprentice lineman 4 and Tylor McPherson, Cody Tackett and Kyle Troxler to apprentice lineman 2.

“These men work hard and are valuable members of our department,” Electric Distribution System Manager Robert Meek said. “Going through the apprentice program is example of their dedication to Conway Corp and our community.”

