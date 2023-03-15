Conway Corp recently announced the promotion of electric department employees Blake Henderson and Kolt Weatherley to apprentice lineman 4 and Tylor McPherson, Cody Tackett and Kyle Troxler to apprentice lineman 2.
“These men work hard and are valuable members of our department,” Electric Distribution System Manager Robert Meek said. “Going through the apprentice program is example of their dedication to Conway Corp and our community.”
The employees are enrolled in a four-year apprentice program to become journeymen linemen and metermen through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The program requires classroom, correspondence and hands-on training with monthly and annual exams on electric curriculum.
They must attend hands-on immersion skills training workshops including pole climbing, pole top rescue and bucket truck training at the National Utility Industry Training Fund facilities in Kansas City.
Henderson joined hired in March 2017 and Weatherley in August 2015. McPherson, Tackett and Troxler have been with Conway Corp since 2018, all their careers as a groundman before joining the apprentice program.
