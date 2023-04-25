Conway Corp recently announced the promotion of two employees in the electric department. Wesley Fason and Ivan Robinson have been promoted to apprentice lineman 1.
The employees are enrolled in a four-year apprentice program to become journeymen linemen through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The program requires classroom, correspondence and hands-on training with monthly and annual exams on electric curriculum.
They must attend hands-on immersion skills training workshops including pole climbing, pole top rescue and bucket truck training at the National Utility Industry Training Fund facilities in Kansas City.
“These men are valuable members of our department,” Electric Distribution System Manager Robert Meek said. “Going through this program is another example of their dedication to the company and our community.”
Both Fason and Robinson were hired as groundman in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.