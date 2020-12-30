Conway Corporation recently honored Technical Lead/Database Administrator Brian Eggert, Business Class Services Specialist Justin Moore and Plant Operator Kody Miller with awards for their exemplary work performance.
Conway Corp is dedicated to exceeding customers’ expectations through the exceptional work of its’ employees and recognizes employees annually for their individual dedication to the mission of the company, officials said.
Eggert won the Tower of Excellence Award. This award recognizes an employee who has made a significant impact on Conway Corp through outstanding dedication and exceptional job performance.
In his nomination, a co-worker said “Although it takes a team to develop the day-to-day tasks important to Conway Corp, one employee has to get it started and Brian is that person. He works with all departments, outside developers and is dedicated to fulfilling Conway Corp’s mission.”
Moore received the Customer Service Award and was nominated by one employee saying: “When COVID-19 first hit, Justin stepped up and went on call for more than six weeks to make sure our business customers received the same care during COVID as they did pre-COVID.”
Miller received the Safety Leadership Award. He was nominated by a co-worker who said “Kody makes safety a priority and always takes time to contact the Conway Fire Department and the Conway Corp Safety Team when an employee is making a confined space entry at the wastewater treatment plant.”
“We are extremely proud of our employees and want to recognize those who continue to exceed customer expectations,” said Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll. “The peer nominations submitted make these awards even more meaningful.”
