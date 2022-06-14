Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions:
In the cable department:
Telecom Construction Technician 2 Alex Bethea has been promoted to Telecom Construction Technician 3. Bethea joined the company in 2018 as a Cable TV Field Worker.
Telecom Installer Trainee Lane McNew has been promoted to Telecom Installer Technician 1. McNew joined the company in 2020 as an Installer Trainee.
Telecom Construction Technician 4 John Spotts has been promoted to Telecom Construction Technician 5. Spotts joined the company in 2018 as an Installer Trainee.
Telecom Installer Trainee Matt Stephens has been promoted to Telecom Installer Technician 1. Stephens joined the company in 2020 as an Installer Trainee.
In the electric department:
Substation/Relay Technician Bryce Hoggard has been promoted to Journeyman Lineman/Substation Relay Tech. He has been in his previous position with the company since 2017.
In the water department:
Plant Operator Matt Smith has been promoted to Senior Plant Operator. He joined the company in 2005 as an Operator Apprentice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.