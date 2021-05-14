Conway Corp recently asked its youngest customers to participate in the company’s eighth annual Energy Smart Poster, Essay and Video contest.
Students in grades Pre K-4 were asked to create a poster, while 5-12 grade students could choose to either submit a typed essay or create a digital video on this year’s contest theme “My Life, Powered By Conway Corp.”
Arushi Huq, a second grade student at Ellen Smith Elementary, won first place in the poster contest.
In the 5-7 grade essay category, Payton Brannon won first place for her essay “My Life, Powered By Conway Corp.” Brannon is in the fifth grade at Courtway Middle School.
Luke Caldwell, a junior at Conway High School, won the 8-12 grade essay contest with his essay “Conway Corp: Making Conway a Community”.
The digital video contest was won by Colby Thompson, a Conway High School junior.
Winning entries will be featured in the June 2021 edition of 501 Life magazine as well as on Conway Corp’s social media pages.
