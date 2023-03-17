Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Erin Brown from assistant director, power supply to director, power supply.
In his new role, Brown will oversee the direction of Conway Corp’s power supply efforts. He began his career at Conway Corp in 2019 as a power supply analyst 1. He replaces retiring director Michael Chapman.
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Erin on a number of power supply matters and he consistently does outstanding work,” Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO said. “He has been instrumental in the success of Conway Solar at Happy, which will come online in the coming months. I look forward to his leadership as the Director, Power Supply.”
In addition, Natalie Arnold has been promoted from power supply analyst 1 to power supply analyst 2. Arnold has been employed by Conway Corp since 2018 when she was hired as an administrative assistant in the engineering department.
