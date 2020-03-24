Landon Green, an employee in Conway Corp’s Wastewater Department has passed the Wastewater Class 1 exam and is now a Certified Wastewater Operator.
Tracy Ferrell has been promoted to Senior Customer Service Specialist at Conway Corp.
As a Senior Customer Service Specialist, Ferrell will serve as an expert customer contact to provide Conway Corp product and service information, manage customer inquiries with accuracy and efficiency and work with all departments in the company to support customer requests.
Ferrell was hired in March 2014 as a Customer Service Specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.