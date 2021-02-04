Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions:
Brandon McNew was promoted to Senior Broadband Services Technician. McNew was hired in 2006 as an Installer Trainee and has earned multiple promotions through his career, most recently earning a promotion to Broadband Services Technician 2 in December 2016, the position he held until his current promotion.
Justin Moore has been promoted to Broadband Transport Specialist from his role as Business Class Services Specialist, the role he held since May 2018. Moore was hired in 2008 as an Installer Trainee.
Mark Ferguson was promoted to Water Systems Senior Engineer. He was hired in 2013 as a Water Systems Engineer 1 and promoted to Water Systems Engineer 2 in 2017.
