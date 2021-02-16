Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions in their water and wastewater departments.
Rickie McPherson was promoted to Senior Plant Maintenance Worker. McPherson was hired by the company in 2007 as a Plant Maintenance Worker.
Brent Clark has been promoted to Senior Plant Operator. Clark began his career with Conway Corp in 1979 as a Plant Operator.
Keith Turner, Cory Garrett, Jason Hood, Kerry Beaty and Chad Butler have all been promoted to Senior Utility Worker. Turner, Garrett and Hood began their careers with the company in 2005 as Utility Worker Apprentices. Beaty was hired in 1999 as a Utility Worker Apprentice an Butler in 2006 as a Utility Worker Apprentice.
