Conway Corp announced the promotions of five employees.
Groundsmen Tylor McPherson, Cody Tackett and Kyle Troxler have all been promoted to Apprentice Lineman 1.
They each joined the company in 2018 as Groundman, and are part of a four-year Apprentice Lineworker Program through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.
Marty Pratt and Chad Butler have each been promoted to Foreman, Water Systems. Pratt joined Conway Corp as a Utility Worker Apprentice in May 2000, and Butler was hired as a Utility Worker Apprentice in August 2005.
