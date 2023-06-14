Zach Stubbs was recently promoted to Water Department Senior Utility Worker after successfully completing the training and examination to earn his Grade 4 Water Distribution License from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Stubbs joined Conway Corp in 2005 as a Utility Worker Apprentice.
