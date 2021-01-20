Conway Corp recently announced the following promotions:
Nathan Ball was promoted to Journeyman Lineman/Training Coordinator. Ball was hired in 2011 as a groundman in the electric department and promoted to Journeyman Lineman in 2017 after successfully completing a four-year apprentice program. He earned his Lineman Apprentice Safety Training certification from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance in 2019.
Cory Cox was promoted to Dispatch Coordinator 2. He was hired as a groundman in 2011 in the electric department. In 2018, Cory became a dispatch coordinator in the engineering department. He earned his journeyman lineman certification in 2019. Cox oversees the company’s outage management systems and helps to coordinate power restoration efforts.
Kyndel Smith was promoted to Dispatcher/System Operator. Smith was hired in 2016 as a Dispatcher/Customer Care Specialist in the Customer Service Department before moving full time to the Call Center. In his new role, Smith will monitor the company’s outage management system and coordinate outage and power restoration efforts. In addition, Dispatchers Tyler Jackson, Keith LaPlante and Diana Pollard have had their title’s changed to Dispatcher/System Operator and will take on additional outage management system duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.