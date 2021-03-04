Conway Corp recently announced the promotion six employees.
Cable Department employee John Spotts was promoted to Broadband Premises Technician. This position requires knowledge of an experienced field technician who will install and troubleshoot telecommunications services at a customer’s home. Spotts was hired in 2018 as an Installer Trainee.
Electric Department employees Paul Langley, Trey Brown, Kolt Weatherly, Blake Henderson and Kaleb Barkley were promoted as a result of completion of a portion of their apprentice program. Langley and Brown were promoted to Apprentice Lineman 4. Weatherly and Henderson have been promoted to Apprentice Lineman 2. Barkley has been promoted to Apprentice Meterman 4.
The employees are enrolled in a four-year apprentice program to become journeymen linemen and metermen through the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. The program requires classroom, correspondence and hands-on training with monthly and annual exams on electric curriculum. They must attend hands-on immersion skills training workshops, including pole climbing, pole top rescue and bucket truck training at the National Utility Industry Training Fund facilities in Kansas City.
“These promotions are a reflection the hard work and dedication that each of these men have demonstrated as they serve our customers,” Chief Operating Officer Greg Dell said. “We are proud of their commitment.”
