Conway Corp has announced the promotion of Brent Fason to Safety Director in the Safety and Emergency Management Department.
In his role as director, Fason will evaluate work environments and provide direction in safety practices, procedures and activities to prevent workplace injuries. He will also coordinate utility operations within the community during emergencies.
Fason was hired in 2003 in the water department and was named Safety Coordinator in 2019.
“Brent’s years of exemplary service in operations, combined with his most recent outstanding service as Safety Coordinator, made him an excellent choice as our next Safety Director,” Chief Financial Officer Tracy Moore said.
He replaces retiring Safety Director Tony Van Pelt.
In addition, Engineering Project Coordinator and Data Specialist Logan Pryor has been promoted to Emergency Management and Safety Coordinator. Pryor has been with Conway Corp since 2022.
