Conway Corp Human Resources Specialist DeAnna Smith has successfully completed the training and examination necessary to earn the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification from the Human Resources Certification Institute.
The PHR certification is for professionals with experience in implementing programs with logistical orientation and emphasizes operational responsibilities for the company’s Human Resources department.
